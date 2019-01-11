Fire Breaks Out at Beloved Tate's Bake Shop on Long Island

A fire broke out in the building housing Tate's Bake Shop in East Moriches, Long Island, Friday night. (Published 40 minutes ago)

The popular Tate's Bake Shop on Long Island caught fire Friday night when a trailer hitched to the building went up in flames.

Some machine work was being done to the building housing the bakery at 62 Pine St. in East Moriches when an 18-wheeler full of supplies somehow caught fire, according East Moriches Fire Department Assistant Chief William Youngs.

The blaze spread into the building, though it only went two feet in and didn't go far. Youngs said sprinklers prevented the fire from spreading.

Still, the building wall was badly damaged. Officials are looking into a cause of the fire.

No one was hurt, officials said.

Tate's started as a small shop on Long Island, eventually becoming a staple on the East End and then growing to a national brand. Last summer, the company was sold to Mondolez International, the maker of Oreo and Chips Ahoy.