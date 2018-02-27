What to Know School districts in Tarrytown, Irvington and Elmsford went into lockout mode for hours Tuesday as cops searched for a possible gunman

Irvington, Tarrytown, Elmsford and Hastings-on-Hudson school districts all posted messages on their sites advising parents of the security

The police probe didn't appear to have anything to do with any of the districts, but lockouts were ordered out of an abundance of caution

School districts in Tarrytown and Irvington, and later, Elmsford and Hastings, went into lockout or lock-in mode for hours Tuesday as cops searched for a man, possibly wearing camouflage, who was believed to be armed following a deadly shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said.

All four districts -- Irvington Union Free School District, Tarrytown Union Free School District, Elmsford Union Free School District, Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District -- had messages on their websites advising parents of the security measures. The children were not believed to be at risk -- the shooting had nothing to do with any of the districts -- but schools were acting out of an abundance of caution as police searched for the suspected gunman.

Only students and staff were being allowed into the buildings. Staff were manning all entrances to ensure safety. The Elmsford message said there was no threat to any of the district's students.

Top News Photos: Flag Tour Starts for 2022 Winter Games

Tarrytown's website referenced "an incident and police activity" at 177 White Plains Road. It reiterated students were being allowed into the buildings, but no outside activities would occur until further notice. That announcement was made around 8:30 a.m. Four hours later, the lockout was still in effect.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the possible armed man were still developing by early afternoon. Tarrytown police said that a woman had been shot and killed at an apartment complex and the shooter was still at large. The address listed on the Tarrytown website is an apartment complex. Information on the victim and suspected gunman was not immediately available.

Tarrytown, Irvington, Elmsford and Hastings-on-Hudson school districts serve thousands of students in 15 schools from pre-K through grade 12. Irvington alone says it has 7,000 student across its four schools, according to the district's website.

These Are the 5 Best Beaches in the World, TripAdvisor Says