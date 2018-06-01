What to Know The Trump administration delivered a gut punch to America's closest allies, imposing tariffs on steel, aluminum from Europe, Mexico, Canada

Comedian Samantha Bee apologized to Ivanka Trump and viewers for using an obscenity to describe the president's daughter

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Tariffs on US Allies Draw Retaliation Threats

The Trump administration delivered a gut punch to America's closest allies, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada in a move that drew immediate vows of retaliation. Stock prices slumped amid fears of a trade war, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling nearly 252 points, or 1 percent, to 24,415.84. The import duties threaten to drive up prices for American consumers and companies and are likely to heighten uncertainty for businesses and investors around the globe. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs — 25 percent on imported steel, 10 percent on aluminum — would take effect. President Trump had originally imposed the tariffs in March, saying a reliance on imported metals threatened national security. But he exempted Canada, Mexico and the European Union to buy time for negotiations.

Roseanne Barr Return Possible, But Lesser Platform Likely

After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question. Mainstream television, where she saw soaring success both on the original "Roseanne" and the recent short-lived reboot, is probably out. But she finds herself in an environment flush with media outlets where the style of incendiary statements she was making long before the tweet is not a hindrance, but rather an asset. If Barr wants to present herself as a victim of a culture where political correctness has run amok, a stance she has already assumed on Twitter, she has a built in fan-base willing to embrace her next move, whether as an actress, comic or commentator.

Texas Teen Wins 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee With 'Koinonia'

Karthik Nemmani didn't win his regional spelling bee. He didn't even win his county spelling bee. But he was still good enough to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Throwing everything he had into his one shot at glory, 14-year-old Karthik outlasted better-known spellers and became the champion after a dramatically abrupt end to the competition, when 12-year-old Naysa Modi misspelled the word "Bewusstseinslage" in the first championship round. Karthik had to spell two words correctly to seal the title, which he did with ease, and the lanky, soft-spoken Texan stepped back and smiled as he was showered with confetti. His winning word was "koinonia," which means Christian fellowship or communion. Karthik is the 14th consecutive Indian-American champion, and 19 of the past 23 winners have had Indian heritage. In addition to the trophy, he gets more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Comic Samantha Bee Apologizes for Ivanka Trump Slur

Comedian Samantha Bee apologized to Ivanka Trump and viewers for using an obscenity to describe the president's daughter, an incident that quickly thrust her into the middle of the nation's political divide. Her network, TBS, also said it was "our mistake, too," in allowing the language on Bee's show, "Full Frontal." Her show is taped and not aired live. Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" toward the end of a segment about President Trump's immigration policies. She used the slur in urging Ivanka Trump to speak to her father about policies that separate children from their parents. "Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---ing stop it," she said. Bee, a former correspondent on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart whose own show has been one of TBS' big successes since it started in 2016, said that her language was "inappropriate and inexcusable.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Relationship Instagram Official

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now Instagram official. One week after news broke that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is dating the "Saturday Night Live" star, the couple shared a photo together on social media. Davidson took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Grande wearing matching Harry Potter robes. Davidson can be seen wearing a Gryffindor sweater while Grande dons a Slytherin one. Grande also shared a photo of the new couple on social media.