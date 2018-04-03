What to Know Target has announced it will open three new small-format stores in New York City, part of a nationwide expansion of such stores

They'll be located on the Upper East Side; in Astoria, Queens; and at Forest Plaza on Staten Island

Each will cater specifically to the neighborhood it serves, according to Target

Target is opening three new stores in New York City, the company has announced.

The retailer says it's bringing the small-format stores to the Upper East Side, Astoria in Queens, and to Staten Island.

"All three of these new stores will offer the best of Target in that borough, yet curate the assortment to meet the needs and preferences of the nearby community," Mark Schindele, senior vice president of properties at Target, said in a press release Tuesday.

It's part of Target's nationwide expansion of small-format stores in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses -- places where a traditional-sized Target store may not fit. The company plans to open 130 of these stores by the end of 2019.



The Upper East Side store is scheduled to open in 2019 at the base of The Fairfax residential building at 1201 3rd Ave., near East 70th Street, and will have a broader beauty assortment and food-to-go options, according to the company. The 22,600-square feet space will join existing Target stores in Harlem, Tribeca and Herald Square. Stores in the Lower East Side and East Village are set to open later this summer, and a Hell's Kitchen store will open in 2019.

The Astoria location, set to open in 2022 with a 47,000-square feet space on 31st Street between Ditmars and 23rd Avenue (near the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway), will include a CVS Pharmacy and focus on home decor, apparel basics and technology products. It will be the third small-format Target in Queens, alongside the ones in Forest Hills and a planned location in Jackson Heights.

And the Staten Island store will have a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. The 46,000-square feet store will be located at Forest Avenue Plaza, and is set to open in 2019.

Each of the three stores will offer order pickups, where customers can buy online and pick them up in store roughly within an hour, Target says. Around 50 to 100 people will be employed at each store.