An exterior rendering of Target’s new Brooklyn Kings Highway small-format store projected to open in 2020.

Target is continuing to expand its footprint in New York City and announced Wednesday it is opening up a new store in Central Brooklyn.

The new 50,000-square-foot, small-front store is projected to open in 2020 at the intersection of Kings Highway and Foster Avenue.This is Target’s 27th store to open or is planned to open in New York City and the seventh in the borough.

Small-front Targets are popping up in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses where typical, traditional-sized stores may not fit. These particular stores cater to the needs of locals. The company plans to open 130 of these stores by the end of 2019

According to the retail chain, the Brooklyn Kings Highway store will employ about 100 people.

Target will also set up shop in the Lower East Side. This new store will open up on Aug. 19. In preparation for the grand-opening, the retail chain announced Wednesday that it will hold hiring events on June 11, 12, 14 and 18 at 400 Grand St. in the Lower East Side along the Williamsburg Bridge. This store will hire about 85 people.

In April, Target also announced it was opening three new stores in New York City starting in 2019.

The retailer says it's bringing the small-format stores to the Upper East Side, Astoria in Queens, and to Staten Island.