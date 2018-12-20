Tanker Catches Fire Off Coast in NYC: Coast Guard

A massive tanker caught fire as it began to leave the New York Harbor Wednesday night, The United States Coast Guard says.

The engine room of the Amber Bay, a 479-foot asphalt carrier, caught fire at around 8 p.m. with 22 crew members aboard, the Coast Guard said. Crew members were able to quickly put out the flames.

The ship went into distress and crew alerted the Coast Guard. The vessel was disabled about three miles south of Breezy Point.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard, along with the NYPD and FDNY were dispatched to the boat and a safety zone was put into place to salvage the tanker, the Coast Guard said.

No injuries were reported.