As the countdown begins for the ticker-tape parade in honor of the World Cup champions, crews in New Jersey are hard at work putting together the floats that will carry the United States Women’s National Soccer Team Wednesday morning through the streets of New York City.

It’s all hands on deck at Bond Parade Floats in Clifton Tuesday.

“We just want them to feel like the heroes they really are,” Robert DeVito, of Bond Parade Floats, said.

The women’s national soccer team, by virtue of their World Cup win, will be riding these floats down the Canyon of Heroes Wednesday morning.

The workers at Bond Parade Floats have just two days to make these floats for the honors. At least they’ll get their own honors -- their own NYPD escort to get in position for the parade.

In total, 12 floats are set to carry the team, coaches and assistants through tons of confetti and shredded paper.

Until the day of the parade arrives, the work crews at Bond Parade Floats are prepared to work through the night to make sure their majestic masterpieces are ready for Team USA.

“Through the night, through the morning, till everything is done,” artist Jack Stroinski said.