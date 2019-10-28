TSA: New Jersey Man Arrested After Trying to Bring Loaded Gun Onto Plane at Newark Airport - NBC New York
TSA: New Jersey Man Arrested After Trying to Bring Loaded Gun Onto Plane at Newark Airport

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • NJ man was arrested Monday morning after trying to board a plane with a loaded handgun at Newark Liberty International Airport, TSA said

    • TSA agents allegedly caught the pistol in the Morris Plains resident's carry-on bag as it entered the X-ray machine at a security checkpoint

    • Gun was allegedly loaded with four bullets; This marks the 11th time this year agents have spotted guns at the airport checkpoints, TSA says

    A New Jersey man was arrested Monday morning after trying to board a plane with a loaded handgun at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration. 

    TSA agents caught the .22-caliber pistol in the Morris Plains resident's carry-on bag as it entered the X-ray machine at a security checkpoint in Terminal C, the TSA says. The gun was allegedly loaded with four bullets.

    The man, whose name was not released, was arrested by Port Authority Police. 

    This latest arrest marks the 11th time this year that its agents have spotted guns at the airport's checkpoints, the TSA says. Last year, 14 guns were caught, which set a record for the most firearms at the airport in one calendar year, according to the TSA.

