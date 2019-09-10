What to Know Man arrested at JFK Airport Monday after Transportation Security Administration officers allegedly found a gun hidden in apparent tar

A man was arrested at JFK Airport Monday after Transportation Security Administration officers allegedly found a gun hidden in what appeared to be tar.

According to TSA, officers found the gun among his carry-on items at one of the airport checkpoints.

The .45 caliber handgun was accompanied by 20 loose bullets, TSA said, adding that the gun was wrapped in what appeared to be some sort of fiberglass inside a case covered in what appeared to be tar.

Subsequently, after the officers spotted the gun, they contacted the Port Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man, a resident of Barbados, for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges, according to TSA.

TSA reminds travelers that passengers are permitted to travel domestically with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared to the airline. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by country, state and locality.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.