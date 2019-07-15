TSA: Gun-Toting Grandmother Arrested at LaGuardia

What to Know A North Carolina grandmother was arrested Monday morning after TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport allegedly caught her carrying a loaded gun

A North Carolina grandmother was arrested Monday morning after TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport allegedly caught her carrying a loaded gun into the security checkpoint.

TSA says officers spotted the handgun as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine in a red roller-bag style suitcase. It was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, according to TSA.

The woman, who was traveling with two of her grandchildren, told officials that she did not know that there was a gun in her carry-on bag because she had borrowed the bag, according to TSA.

She was arrested by Port Authority Police on weapons charges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, according to TSA. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

TSA also reminds the public that firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.