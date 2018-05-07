 The Most Memorable Met Ball Looks of All Time - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
2018 Met Gala

2018 Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's Comme des Garçons exhibition benefit

The Most Memorable Met Ball Looks of All Time

48 PHOTOS

33 minutes ago

Since its inception, the Met's annual ball to fete its Costume Institute exhibit has been red carpet magic. Take a look for yourself.
More Photo Galleries
Royal Brides and Their Wedding Day Tiaras
Dramatic Images Show Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupt
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us