LIRR Racked by Delays Day After Epic Snowstorm

Delays were reported on every branch of the LIRR Friday evening

The mass delays came a day after a massive winter storm hit Long Island especially hard

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota expressed concern about the "completely exposed" LIRR

Every branch of the Long Island Rail Road was experiencing delays at the height of the evening rush on Friday, a day after a massive winter storm assailed the region with heavy snow and unforgiving wind.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., all 11 LIRR branches were experiencing delays, with some of them also experiencing service changes.

The MTA said: "The LIRR is experiencing delays and cancellations this evening due to the lingering effects of yesterday's major storm."

On Friday, LIRR tweeted a photo of a worker clearing a massive snowdrift near Mattituck in Suffolk County.





Officials had already expressed worry over the LIRR amid fierce winter conditions. On Thursday, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said he was concerned about how prolonged freezing temperatures will affect the heavily used commuter railroad.

Lhota noted at a briefing that the LIRR is "completely exposed to the elements." He says the railroad is doing everything it can to keep its tracks warm.

About a third of the LIRR's daily riders stayed home Thursday. Some service was added for people leaving work early because of the storm.