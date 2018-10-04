Shocking video shows what sources say is an assassination attempt in the middle of a Bronx street. The man is seen scrambling away from a gunman, accused of having ties to the mob. Adam Kuperstein reports from Throgs Neck.

What to Know A man shot and killed at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx has been identified as 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola

Zottola had ties to the Bonanno crime family, sources say, and his son was nearly killed in a shooting outside his home over the summer

No arrests have been made in the shooting of either Zottola

A man with ties to the Bonanno crime family, and whose son was nearly killed in a botched mob hit captured on video last summer, has been shot dead at a McDonald's drive-thru in New York City, law enforcement sources say.

Sylvester Zottola, 71, was shot several times in the head and body at the fast-food restaurant on Webster Avenue in the Bronx at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources say Zottola was arrested in June after allegedly shooting a man who pulled a gun on him outside of his home. About a month later, his son, 41-year-old Salvatore Zottola, was attacked by a gunman outside his home in Throgs Neck in July.

Shocking video from the incident shows the shooter firing first at Salvatore Zottola from a moving car as Salvatore Zottola desperately ducks for cover behind a minivan. The suspect then jumps out of the car, shoots several more times and flees in the red sedan.

Salvatore Zottola was hit by several bullets in his torso and hand, and also suffered graze wounds to his head, police said. He was treated at a local hospital.

Sources have said the attack on Salvatore Zottola was believed to be a message to his now slain father, Sylvester. Authorities are investigating whether the killing of Sylvester Zottola Thursday was a possible mob hit.

Both father and son have been linked to the Bonanno crime family in the past.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.