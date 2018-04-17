With the new LIRR head set to meet with riders, the morning commute began with headaches because of switch problems at Penn Station. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 10 minutes ago)

New LIRR Head to Meet Riders on Same Day as Mucked Up Commute

Switch problems at Penn Station are mucking up the Tuesday morning commute for Long Island Rail Road riders on the same day the new head will meet with customers to get their input on the agency.

LIRR tweeted around 4:30 Tuesday that customers can “anticipate delays, cancellations and diversions” because of the switch problems. The morning commute was just getting started when the issues popped up.

The agency said riders should allow for extra travel time.

MTA is cross-honoring for the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills; at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street for the 2 and 3 trains; and on the 7 train at Woodside.

Last week, Patrick Nowakowski stepped down as the head of the LIRR. He was replaced by Phillip Eng.

On Tuesday, Eng will greet LIRR commuters in Mineola to get their input on the agency.

Last year was the LIRR's worst on-time performance in 18 years and January was its worst month in 22 years.

