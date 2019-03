A swath of Seventh Avenue is temporarily closed to traffic due to a water main break.

All of Seventh Avenue in Manhattan is temporarily closed between West 25th and West 34th streets, according to the city's emergency notification system.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

1 trains were temporarily skipping local stops between Chambers Street and Penn Station as crews drained water from the tracks, but have since resumed normal service.