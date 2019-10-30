Is Fresh Bowl the future of vending machines? The new vending machine in Lower Manhattan wants users to bring back their bowls -- in return they get a partial refund. (Published 2 hours ago)

New Vending Machine Asks You to Bring Back Container

A Thai Cashew Noodle Bowl can now be found in the Fulton Center. The catch? It’s only available in a vending machine -- and you can return the container for a credit.

Fresh Bowl, the company behind the gourmet vending machine, is allowing visitors to enjoy Charred Cauliflower Bowls, Cashew Pesto Pasta and other chef-crafted dishes in reusable glass containers.

Fresh Bowl’s quirky take on a vending machine is not just for show.

“Fresh Bowls use glass jars, which you can return for credit, making it the first zero waste and plastic free vending machine.” says Co-Founder Chloe Vichot in a promotional video.

With each reusable glass container that is returned, customers can gain back credit on future purchases, making Fresh Bowl a unique option to both eat healthy, and conserve waste.

If the concept of buying whole head lettuce salad from a vending machine comes off as too foreign, Fresh Bowl offers lighter snacks like Zesty Bean Hummus and Matcha Chia Pudding with the same reusable credit system.

In addition to the Fulton Center, Fresh Bowl has a public location in the Starrett Lehigh Building.