What to Know No explosive devices were found after the NYPD investigated two items that looked like pressure or rice cookers in the Fulton Street station

A report of the items at the Fulton Street station in the area of Fulton and William streets came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday

The NYPD gave the all clear a bit less than an hour later; no injuries were reported, but the morning commute was heavily disrupted

The NYPD says its bomb squad determined two suspicious packages found in a lower Manhattan subway station, items that closely resemble pressure or rice cookers, according to photos shared by police, are not explosive devices.

The department's counter-terrorism unit gave the all clear at the Fulton Street station around 8:20 a.m. Friday, nearly an hour after law enforcement converged on the busy station near the World Trade Center.

The NYPD Bomb Squad investigated - and then cleared - these devices found August 16 at the Fulton Street subway station.

Photo credit: @NYPDCT / Twitter

The Fulton Street station, one of the city's busiest hubs, was evacuated as a precaution. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD says officers also searched nearby stations. There were no reports of injuries, but the morning commute was heavily disrupted. Get real-time transit updates from all your key sources below.