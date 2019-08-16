NYPD Bomb Squad: No Explosive Devices Found in Fulton Street Subway Station - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Fulton Street Station Evacuated
NYPD Bomb Squad: No Explosive Devices Found in Fulton Street Subway Station

A report of the items at the Fulton Street station in the area of Fulton and William streets came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday

By Jonathan Dienst, Marc Santia and Andrew Siff

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    NYPD Says to Avoid Lower Manhattan Subway Station

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy police response in the area. (Published 36 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • No explosive devices were found after the NYPD investigated two items that looked like pressure or rice cookers in the Fulton Street station

    • A report of the items at the Fulton Street station in the area of Fulton and William streets came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday

    • The NYPD gave the all clear a bit less than an hour later; no injuries were reported, but the morning commute was heavily disrupted

    The NYPD says its bomb squad determined two suspicious packages found in a lower Manhattan subway station, items that closely resemble pressure or rice cookers, according to photos shared by police, are not explosive devices.

    The department's counter-terrorism unit gave the all clear at the Fulton Street station around 8:20 a.m. Friday, nearly an hour after law enforcement converged on the busy station near the World Trade Center. 

    The NYPD Bomb Squad investigated - and then cleared - these devices found August 16 at the Fulton Street subway station.
    Photo credit: @NYPDCT / Twitter

    The Fulton Street station, one of the city's busiest hubs, was evacuated as a precaution. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD says officers also searched nearby stations. There were no reports of injuries, but the morning commute was heavily disrupted. Get real-time transit updates from all your key sources below. 

