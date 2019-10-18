Suspicious Package at 33rd Street PATH Station Halts Service, Causes Massive Response - NBC New York
Suspicious Package at 33rd Street PATH Station Halts Service, Causes Massive Response

Published 2 hours ago

    A suspicious package at the 33rd Street PATH station temporarily halted all service in and out of the station and caused mass disruptions to the Friday morning commute.

    "PATHAlert Update: JSQ-33, HOB-33 suspended. PAPD K9 Unit investigating a suspicious package at 33rd. NJT rail and bus are cross honoring PATH at HOB, NYPS, JSQ Bus #1, HOB Bus #126. NYWW is cross honoring PATH at HOB," the PATH tweeted.

    NYC emergency management officials also warned of heavy disruptions.

    "Due to police activity, expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 33rd Street and 6th Avenue, Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time," NYCEM tweeted.

    At about 8:10 a.m., NYPD counter-terrorism officials tweeted that the suspicious package had been deemed safe, but to expect residual delays.

    See the latest updates on your commute below.

      

