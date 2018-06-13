Police are investigating a report by two 8-year-old girls on Long Island that two strange men in yellow pants attacked them as they played in one of their yards Tuesday afternoon.

The girls, who cops say were the only two to report suspicious vehicles or people in the Mineola neighborhood at the time, told police they were playing in the Maple Place yard shortly before 5 p.m. when two unknown men confronted them and chased them around.

One of the men pushed one of the girls to the ground and hit her in the face; she screamed and kicked the man, then both strangers ran off, according to the girls' report.

The 8-year-old girl who said she was pushed suffered minor injuries. The other girl wasn't hurt. Both girls were able to alert their parents, who called 911, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.