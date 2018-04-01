Police are searching for a group of people who fired at officers who were investigating a deadly shooting in Elizabeth.

The officers had heard gunfire and were checking out a parking lot near Elizabeth and Jefferson avenues Sunday morning when they encountered the group of people, police said.

At least one of the people fired at the officers, who returned fire, according to police.

Neither of the officers was hit, but it’s unclear if anyone in the group was shot by the officers, police said.



The group escaped in a vehicle in the direction of Newark, according to police.

After the shootout, the officers found a man, 26-year-old Daniel Louis, dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

A group of agencies are investigating the shooting, including the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

