A suspected shoplifter stabbed a security guard at the Woodbridge Mall on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A man was in a store in the mall and four accomplices were in a getaway vehicle outside, Woodbridge Township police said.

When the man tried to make a run for it, he stabbed a loss prevention officer, police said. The guard was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, he was bleeding but his condition was not known.

The getaway car took off, but was stopped after a brief pursuit, police said. Four men and one woman were in the car.