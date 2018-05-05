Suspected Killer of Long Island Deacon Arrested in Memphis: Police

What to Know Andre Patton, accused of stabbing a Long Island deacon to death in November, was arrested in Memphis

A man accused of stabbing a deacon to death at a Long Island halfway house was arrested in Memphis, police said.

Andre Patton, 47, of Roosevelt, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lodgson in November, Nassau County police said. He was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Nassau County where he is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

The 70-year-old Logdson was the program manager at Anthony House, where he lived to serve others, people who knew him said. Patton was one of three people living at the home at the time; it helps those who struggle with drug addiction or homelessness.

The deacon was found dead with multiple stab wounds Nov. 3, Nassau County police said.

St. Vincent de Paul of the Diocese of Rockville Center, which ran the Anthony House, said in a statement in November: "Even at the time of his death, [Logsdon] was carrying out the Gospel message of caring for the poor as he has done faithfully for 33 years."

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that Patton later turned up in Queens, where he carjacked a driver before running off on foot.