Suspected Killer Who Escaped Jail May Be in NYC: Officials

The U.S. Marshals Service released the inset photo of Curtis Ray Green.

A man who escaped jail in South Carolina when he was waiting to be tried on homicide charges may be in the New York City area, the U.S. Marshals service warned Saturday.

Curtis Ray Green, also known as "Ray Ray," escaped a detention facility on May 19 by overpowering a corrections officer, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

Two other inmates that escaped with Green were later captured in North Carolina.

Green has ties to New York and has often been in the area, sources say.

He could also be in South Carolina, North Carolina or Florida, Marshals said.

Green faces additional charges of escape an assault and battery from fleeing the jail, officials said.

A reward of $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Green is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 160-170 pounds, officials said. He has the name "Monica" tattooed on his neck and two teardrops under his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.