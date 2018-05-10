A man accused of violently beating and raping a mother in a Queens stairwall is in court Thursday, after being arrested in South Carolina. Rana Novini reports.

What to Know A woman was found brutally beaten and raped in an outdoor stairwell in Queens April 30

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they were looking to talk to who could be behind the heinous sex attack

The suspect was found in a motel room in South Carolina

As a New York mom recovers from a brutal rape and beating which saw her suffer a broken neck, the man suspected of viciously attacking her is due to appear in court Thursday.

Ronald Williams was caught at a motel in Columbia, South Carolina, a week after police say he beat and raped a 52-year-old mother in a stairwell in Queens. He was due to face a judge in Queens Thursday morning.



The vicious April 30 attack left the woman unconscious in a pool of blood.

"We find this to be an extremely violent and random attack at a time of day we don't normally see something like this," NYPD SVU Captain Elisa Anders said at the time.

Suspect Captured in Vicious NYC Stair Rape

The man suspected of beating and raping a 52-year-old woman in Queens last week, leaving her unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell, is under arrest. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.

The shocking attack has unnerved residents in the area. Neighbors said last week they didn't recognize the suspect.

"To see something like this happen in the neighborhood, it's a little bit scary because we have young kids. So we definitely want to know who did this, and why this happen in this community?" said Karlena Arthurs.