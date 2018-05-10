What to Know
A woman was found brutally beaten and raped in an outdoor stairwell in Queens April 30
The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they were looking to talk to who could be behind the heinous sex attack
The suspect was found in a motel room in South Carolina
As a New York mom recovers from a brutal rape and beating which saw her suffer a broken neck, the man suspected of viciously attacking her is due to appear in court Thursday.
Ronald Williams was caught at a motel in Columbia, South Carolina, a week after police say he beat and raped a 52-year-old mother in a stairwell in Queens. He was due to face a judge in Queens Thursday morning.
The vicious April 30 attack left the woman unconscious in a pool of blood.
"We find this to be an extremely violent and random attack at a time of day we don't normally see something like this," NYPD SVU Captain Elisa Anders said at the time.
The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.
The shocking attack has unnerved residents in the area. Neighbors said last week they didn't recognize the suspect.
"To see something like this happen in the neighborhood, it's a little bit scary because we have young kids. So we definitely want to know who did this, and why this happen in this community?" said Karlena Arthurs.