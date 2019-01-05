Suspect in GOAT Sweatshirt Who Escaped Police Through 2nd-Story Precinct Window Arrested: NYPD - NBC New York
Suspect in GOAT Sweatshirt Who Escaped Police Through 2nd-Story Precinct Window Arrested: NYPD

The man was being questioned about a robbery inside the 60th Precinct in Gravesend when he escaped through a second-story window, police said

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A suspect who escaped from police by leaping out of the second-floor window of an NYPD Precinct station in Brooklyn has been arrested

    • The 36-year-old suspect, Isiah McGill, was being questioned inside the 60th Precinct station in Gravesend when he escaped

    • He now faces charges including assault, escape, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon

    A suspect who escaped from police by leaping out of the second-floor window of an NYPD Precinct station in Brooklyn has been arrested, police said. 

    The 36-year-old suspect, Isiah McGill, was being questioned inside the 60th Precinct station in Gravesend Thursday afternoon about a robbery when he escaped through a second-story window, the NYPD said. 

    McGill now faces charges including assault, escape, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

    He was wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back when he escaped, according to police.

    Isiah McGill is about 6-feet-1, 160 pounds with black hair.

