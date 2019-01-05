Police are looking for a suspect who they say made a daring escape by leaping out of a second-floor window of an NYPD Precinct station in Brooklyn. Katherine Creag reports.

A suspect who escaped from police by leaping out of the second-floor window of an NYPD Precinct station in Brooklyn has been arrested, police said.

The 36-year-old suspect, Isiah McGill, was being questioned inside the 60th Precinct station in Gravesend Thursday afternoon about a robbery when he escaped through a second-story window, the NYPD said.

McGill now faces charges including assault, escape, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He was wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back when he escaped, according to police.

NYPD Searching for Escaped Prisoner in Brooklyn