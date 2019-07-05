What to Know Four people were shot in Brooklyn just after midnight Friday. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody

A suspect has been taken into police custody after a shooting in Brooklyn sent four people to the hospital just after July 4 celebrations.

Police say three men and a 25-year-old woman are in stable condition after one man was shot in the neck and others in the torso at 12:10 a.m. Friday in front of 467 Elton Ave.

The victims have not been identified but two of the men are 30 years old and the other who was shot in his neck is 28 years old, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.