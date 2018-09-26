What to Know
The man who allegedly attacked two men outside a Brooklyn bar over the weekend after yelling anti-gay comments has been arrested
The younger victim was treated at a hospital for a broken finger; the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a fractured shoulder
The man faces charges including hate crime assault, assault and hate crime aggravated harassment, according to police
A man who allegedly left two men unconscious with broken bones after attacking them and making anti-gay statements has been arrested, the NYPD said.
The 29-year-old man and 34-year-old man had just left a bar called Metropolitan in Williamsburg around 1 a.m. on Sunday when Brandon McNamara, 25, of Queens, allegedly began hurling anti-gay remarks at them, police said.
McNamara then allegedly punched the 34-year-old in the face and threw the 29-year-old into a tree, knocking both of them out, the NYPD said.
The attack left the 34-year-old with a broken shoulder and the 29-year-old with a broken finger, police said. It wasn’t clear if McNamara knew the two men.
McNamara faces charges including second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, first-degree harassment as a hate crime and second-degree harassment as a hate crime, according to police.
His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.