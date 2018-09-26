The NYPD is looking for the man who attacked two gay men in an apparent bias attack. Marc Santia reports.

NYPD Looks for Suspect in Attack on Gay Couple

What to Know The man who allegedly attacked two men outside a Brooklyn bar over the weekend after yelling anti-gay comments has been arrested

The younger victim was treated at a hospital for a broken finger; the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a fractured shoulder

The man faces charges including hate crime assault, assault and hate crime aggravated harassment, according to police

A man who allegedly left two men unconscious with broken bones after attacking them and making anti-gay statements has been arrested, the NYPD said.

The 29-year-old man and 34-year-old man had just left a bar called Metropolitan in Williamsburg around 1 a.m. on Sunday when Brandon McNamara, 25, of Queens, allegedly began hurling anti-gay remarks at them, police said.

McNamara then allegedly punched the 34-year-old in the face and threw the 29-year-old into a tree, knocking both of them out, the NYPD said.

The attack left the 34-year-old with a broken shoulder and the 29-year-old with a broken finger, police said. It wasn’t clear if McNamara knew the two men.

McNamara faces charges including second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, first-degree harassment as a hate crime and second-degree harassment as a hate crime, according to police.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.