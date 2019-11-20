A targeted attack in Harlem left a man and his 8-year-old injured when a vehicle plowed into them on the sidewalk before two men got out and slashed the 32-year-old father, according to police. Myles Miller reports.

What to Know The suspect who plowed into a man and his young son on a Harlem sidewalk — then got out and slashed the father — was arrested, police said

Thomas Miller was arrested after police say he was seen on video hitting the father and 8-year-old son with his car, then knifing the dad

The father and son were walking along West 112th Street when the white BMW plowed into them, with several people witnessing the attack

The suspect who plowed into a man and his young son on a Harlem sidewalk — and then got out and slashed the father — has been arrested, police said.

Thomas Miller is accused of the attack on the 32-year-old father and his 8-year-old son that was caught on camera, according to cops.

The NYPD released a video last week showing the father and son walking along West 112th Street on November 13 just before 4 p.m. That's when a white BMW zoomed through the street, jumped over the curb and knocked the man and his son through a gate.

The incident could have been seen as unintentional, until cops say Miller backed up into the street and got out of the car with a passenger.

Driver Runs Down Father, Son in Targeted Attack: Police

George Michael reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

The duo is seen on camera running up to the injured victims to slash the man, then returning to the car where another passenger inside swapped to the driver seat and quickly drove away.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Miller was charged with attempted murder and assault.

There were several witnesses who were at the scene, the video showed. One of them can be seen walking up to the victims, picking up the child into their arms and carrying him to safety.

Both victims were later transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Information regarding an attorney for Miller, who lives in Harlem, was not immediately available.