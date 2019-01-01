Police are searching for a man who followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn in the early morning hours of New Year's Day and allegedly attacked and tried to rape her. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Police are searching for a man who followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn in the early morning hours of New Year's Day and allegedly attacked and tried to rape her.

The suspect approached the woman on the first-floor landing of a building in the area of South 2nd and Havemeyer streets in Williamsburg at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He punched her in the back of the head, got on top of her and tried to rape her.

The woman resisted, and the suspect ran off on South 2nd Street, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-8 with facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.