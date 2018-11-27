Police are looking for the suspect seen on this video who allegedly punched a 67-year-old man in the head on a sidewalk in Prospect Lefferts Garden in Brooklyn in July, knocking him to the ground. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police are looking for the suspect who punched a 67-year-old man in the head on a sidewalk in Brooklyn over the summer, knocking him to the ground and causing serious head trauma.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident Tuesday, but say it happened the evening of Thursday, July 12 on Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The suspect approached the victim and punched him in the head, causing him to fall.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was treated for head trauma. Police say nothing was stolen from the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.