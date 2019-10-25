Suspect Sought After Three People Shot in Bronx: Police

What to Know Police are investigating after a suspect shot three people on a Bronx street, cops said

The three individuals, two men and a woman, were all shot just before 8 p.m. in the Fordham Heights section, according to police

A witness told NBC New York she heard as many as 10 gunshots; all the victims are expected to recover

Police are investigating after a suspect shot three people on a Bronx street, cops said.

The three individuals, two men and a woman, were all shot just before 8 p.m. in the Fordham Heights section, at Ryer Avenue and East 183rd Street, according to police.

A witness told NBC New York she heard as many as 10 gunshots. One of the men was shot in the leg, while the other was hit in the back, police said. The woman was shot in the buttocks. All of the victims are expected to recover, according to cops.

There have been no arrests in the case, and police have no information on any possible suspects, cops said. There was also no known motive for the shooting, as police look into what led up to the shooting.

Multiple police officers were at the scene, using flashlights to find more evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.