Suspect Named in Shooting Death of Brooklyn Rapper - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Suspect Named in Shooting Death of Brooklyn Rapper

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect Named in Shooting Death of Brooklyn Rapper
    NYPD
    The NYPD released the inset photo of James Oliver.

    Police identified a suspect Saturday in the death of a Brooklyn rapper who was killed in December.  

    James Oliver, 39, is wanted in connection with the Dec. 2 homicide of Darnell Pettway, the NYPD said. 

    Pettway, 30, was a rapper who performed under the name Mooks Mula, The New York Daily News reported. The paper reported that he was killed during a gambling dispute in his apartment lobby. 

     

    ™Mula y'all ain't making enough noise! #TeamMula ✔️

    A post shared by Mook Mula Music (@mookmulamusic) on

    Oliver is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. 

    Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us