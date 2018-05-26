Suspect Named in Shooting Death of Brooklyn Rapper

The NYPD released the inset photo of James Oliver.

Police identified a suspect Saturday in the death of a Brooklyn rapper who was killed in December.

James Oliver, 39, is wanted in connection with the Dec. 2 homicide of Darnell Pettway, the NYPD said.

Pettway, 30, was a rapper who performed under the name Mooks Mula, The New York Daily News reported. The paper reported that he was killed during a gambling dispute in his apartment lobby.

™Mula y'all ain't making enough noise! #TeamMula ✔️ A post shared by Mook Mula Music (@mookmulamusic) on Mar 1, 2016 at 10:56am PST

Oliver is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

