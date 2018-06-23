Suspect Kills Himself With Cop's Gun in NJ: Officials

A man suspected in an attempted carjacking killed himself with a police officer's gun, officials said Saturday.

Jermain Covington, 41, of Baltimore, was handcuffed to a bar at the Hillside Police Department headquarters when he grabbed a gun from a police officer walking by and shot himself, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said he fled the scene of an accident in Union County on Friday afternoon and police briefly chased him before he got away.

Then police saw him again later that afternoon and he tried to carjack a different car, prosecutors said. Police placed him under arrest.

He was at the police department in an area where suspects are processed when he shot himself, prosecutors said.

The investigation is ongoing.