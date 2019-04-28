Suspect Kicks NYPD Officer While Fleeing Arrest: Police - NBC New York
Suspect Kicks NYPD Officer While Fleeing Arrest: Police

Published 59 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York
    The scene where an officer was kicked by a fleeing suspect.

    A suspected thief on the Upper West Side kicked a police officer in the leg so hard on Sunday that the bone may have broken, the NYPD said. 

    The suspect was one of two people seen stealing from a Duane Reede on Broadway at 94th Street, police said. 

    One suspect was arrested, but the other escaped, police said. 

    The officers scuffled with the suspect at 91st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said. Two police officers suffered injuries to their legs and were taken to St. Luke's Hospital, police said. 

