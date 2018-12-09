Suspect ID'd in Shooting of FBI Agent in Brooklyn: Sources

An FBI agent was shot in the shoulder while he was working in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. Wale Aliyu reports.

The suspect accused of shooting an FBI agent in the shoulder in Brooklyn was expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of assaulting a federal officer, law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York.

Ronnell Watson was identified by the sources as the suspect in the shooting of an FBI agent who was doing surveillance in Canarsie on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if Watson had an attorney.

The agent was shot in the shoulder, but was conscious and alert when he went into surgery at Kings County Hospital, the sources told NBC 4 New York.

The agent was working on a drug investigation when the suspect drove a BMW the wrong way down a one-way street and opened fire into the agent's vehicle, sources said.

The agent may have tried to intervene with the driver before the gunfire began, the sources said.

The agent pulled his car around to pursue the BMW, the sources said. Then the agent got out when he stopped at a corner and fired more than 10 times at the BMW.

The suspect ditched the BMW at an auto body shop and got a friend to drive him to the hospital, the sources said.

The suspect was in custody and in surgery for a gunshot wound to the hand, the sources said, while the acquaintance was being held on a charge of driving with a suspended license while the investigation continues.