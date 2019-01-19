Suspect Escapes Custody in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Jose Bisono pulled away from officers when they were bringing him to Brooklyn Central booking at about 5:30 p.m., the NYPD said. He ran away toward Smith Street with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Police said he was being transported by officers from the Department of Homeless Services. They didn't say why he was arrested.

Bisono is 5 foot, 9 inches, about 185 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).