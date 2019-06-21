Investigators have been hunting for the 53-year-old suspect for almost a month after he allegedly raped a woman repeatedly in his home, and she had to crawl out a window to escape. NBC 4 New York's Stacey Bell reports.

What to Know Police in Washington state have arrested the man accused of violently raping a woman inside his Queens home in May

Michael Hosang was caught by authorities in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday and faces multiple charges including rape, assault and more

The victim escaped by jumping out of a window at the home at the time of the heinous attack

Police in Washington state have arrested the man accused of violently raping a woman who escaped the nightmare inside his Queens home by jumping out a window last month, authorities said.

Michael Hosang was caught by authorities in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday and faces multiple charges including rape, aggravated sexual abuse, assault and unlawful imprisonment, according to court documents.

Hosand allegedly held a woman against her will at his home on 130 Avenue in Laurelton on May, repeatedly raping her while beating her. The victim was punched several times, and had at least one facial fracture.

The victim escaped by jumping out of a window at the home. The attacker fled at the time in a red pickup truck with Florida plates.

Manhunt on for Violent Rape Suspect

A woman escaped her rapist by jumping out the window of his home in Queens, police say. (Published Sunday, June 2, 2019)

Hosange was being held on $1.5 million bail.

U.S. Marshals worked with units from the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to bring in the fugitive Hosang.