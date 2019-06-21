What to Know
Police in Washington state have arrested the man accused of violently raping a woman who escaped the nightmare inside his Queens home by jumping out a window last month, authorities said.
Michael Hosang was caught by authorities in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday and faces multiple charges including rape, aggravated sexual abuse, assault and unlawful imprisonment, according to court documents.
Hosand allegedly held a woman against her will at his home on 130 Avenue in Laurelton on May, repeatedly raping her while beating her. The victim was punched several times, and had at least one facial fracture.
The victim escaped by jumping out of a window at the home. The attacker fled at the time in a red pickup truck with Florida plates.
Hosange was being held on $1.5 million bail.
U.S. Marshals worked with units from the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to bring in the fugitive Hosang.