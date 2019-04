Police released this surveillance video of a man stealing a $16,000 sculpture from a midtown art gallery.

A man was arrested in the theft of a sculpture worth $16,000 from a midtown art gallery, police said.

Zoltan Genc, 61, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday and charged with grand larceny, police said.

The sculpture by Fred Allard looks like a shopping basket but is made with crystal resin and adorned with gold chains, the NYPD said.

It was stolen from Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South on Friday afternoon, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Genc had an attorney.