Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an off-duty correction officer in an apparent case of road rage, the NYPD said.

Jonathan Narain, 27, was found shot in the head behind the steering wheel of his car at the intersection of 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill, Queens on Friday, authorities said.

Gifford Hunter, 30, of Queens, was arrested Sunday in connection with Narain's death.

Hunter, an MTA bus maintenance operator, faces charges including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, the NYPD and law enforcement sources said.

The two men didn't know each other, according to law enforcement sources.

Narain was at a red light when he got into a dispute with someone riding a motorcycle, police said.

“The motorcyclist pulled up alongside, and there was a very short exchange of conversation, very short, and then the shot was fired,” NYPD Chief Bill Aubrey said on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, the president of the city's correction officers union, Elias Husamudeen, said members of the union were "extremely grateful to the NYPD for their relentless efforts in tracking down and arresting [Hunter]."

"It's now time for the Queens District Attorney to prosecute this murderer to the fullest extent of the law," Husamudeen said.

Hunter's attorney information wasn't immediately available.