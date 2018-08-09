What to Know A Florida man in town for a wedding died days after he was punched in a mistaken Uber ride confrontation, authorities say

Sandor Szabo, 35, died Tuesday, his employer said; he was attacked early Sunday after knocking on the suspect's window in Queens

Police say Szabo hit his head on the pavement when the punch knocked him back; he lost consciousness. An arrest was made Thursday

An out-of-town college basketball coach suspected of punching and killing a tourist in New York City over a mistaken Uber ride last weekend has turned himself in to police.

Police say Jamill Jones of Kernersville, North Carolina, surrendered at NYPD's 114th Precinct stationhouse Thursday morning, accompanied by his lawyer. He's facing a charge of misdemeanor assault for now.

Jones, an assistant coach at basketball powerhouse Wake Forest University in North Carolina, is accused of punching 35-year-old Sandor Szabo outside a hotel in Long Island City last weekend, causing Szabo to fall backward, hit his head on the pavement and lose consciousness. Szabo was hospitalized in critical condition before he died.

Szabo, of Boca Raton, was in town for a wedding, and had knocked on the suspect's car window around 1 a.m. Sunday, thinking it was his Uber ride.

That's when the driver got out and punched him in the face. Police said the suspect then left the scene in a white SUV.

Jones remains in custody at the Queens police station, awaiting arraignment.

A message left with Wake Forest wasn't immediately returned.