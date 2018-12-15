Suspect Arrested in NYC Park Rape: NYPD

An attacker allegedly grabbed a woman, dragged into a Brooklyn park and raped her before stealing her purse, police said.

Attacker Drags Woman Into Brooklyn Park, Rapes and Robs Her: NYPD

A suspect was arrested Saturday on charges of raping a woman in a Brooklyn park, police said.

Jason Lopez, 40, of Brooklyn, was charged with rape, robbery, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching, the NYPD said.

The 20-year-old woman was near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 8 when the man approached her and started talking to her, the NYPD said.

At some point during their conversation, the man grabbed the woman by the arm, dragged her into nearby Betsy Head Park and raped her, police said.

After the assault, the man took the woman’s purse and fled on Herzl Street, the NYPD said. The woman was treated at a nearby hospital, according to police.

It wasn't clear whether Lopez had an attorney.