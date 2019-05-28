A 71-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday night in her Brooklyn home and her husband was also injured, police said. Drew Wilder reports.

A man has been arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his stepmother and knifing his father inside their Brooklyn home, police said.

Oscar Rodriguez was charged with murder on Tuesday in relation to the May 25th attack that left Maria Rodriguez, 71, dead in her Bushwick home and her 87-year-old husband slashed in the arms and stabbed in the chest, according to cops.

Oscar Rodriguez is the son of the injured man, who police sources said was Maria’s husband.

Police were called to the home on Garden Street, close to the intersection of Bushwick and Flushing Avenues, just before 7 p.m. Saturday to conduct a wellness check. There they discovered Maria Rodriguez with stab wounds to her torso, police sources said.

Oscar Rodriguez’s father was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with slash wounds to his arms and a stab wound to his chest.

The investigation is ongoing.