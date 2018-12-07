Suspect Arrested in Coma Beating on NYC Street

Police are looking for the man who brutally beat a man in the Bronx, putting him in a coma. Ida Siegal reports.

The NYPD says they've apprehended the stranger wanted for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man into a coma after a casual conversation on a city street.

Cops say 22-year-old Nilson Castillo of the Bronx was captured Friday as the suspect in the vicious beating on West 183rd Street in University Heights early Sunday morning. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea credited the public who called in their tips for helping nab Castillo.

Survelliance video released by police earlier in the week showed Castillo chatting up another man, then suddenly start punching him in the face.

The video shows the vicious attack continuing even when the victim drops to the ground and then again while he is lying on the sidewalk.

The suspect robbed the victim before fleeing the area, police said.

Basheer Alabdi, who works at a bodega up the block, saw the victim lying on the ground after the attack. He said the man "looked like he was dead."

"I was scared, I called 911 right away," he said.

Alabdi said he saw both men in the bodega minutes before the attack. He said the victim appeared drunk, and the attacker followed him out.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where was is in critical condition Tuesday, officials said. There was no immediate update on his condition Friday.