A burglar in NJ is lurking around homes at night as victims sleep and targeting everything from alcohol to cars, a News 4 exclusive video shows. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018)

What to Know A serial thief has been sneaking into homes to steal alcohol and car keys — and then the cars themselves — while homeowners are sleeping

The burglar has hit a number of homes near Rt. 130 and Georges Road, in Monmouth Junction, over the past few weeks

In each case, the man enters the home while its residents are asleep and leaves without waking anyone up

A burglar has been arrested who sneaked into homes to steal alcohol and car keys — and then the cars themselves — while the homeowners were sleeping, police said Saturday.

Gary Hunter, 57, of New Brunswick, was charged with burglary and theft, North Brunswick police said. He's also accused of being a fugitive of justice from charges in Ohio.

The burglar hit a number of homes near Rt. 130 and Georges Road in Monmouth Junction over the past few weeks, North Brunswick Township Police Department Captain Brian Hoiberg said.

In each case, he entered the home while its residents are asleep, took alcohol and car keys and left without waking anyone up, Hoiberg said. During many of the break-ins, the man has used the car keys to steal residents’ cars, he added.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

Attorney information for Hunter wasn't immediately available.