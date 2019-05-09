Suspect Arrested in 2017 Brooklyn Shooting of Pregnant Teen

A man has been arrested in the 2017 shooting of a pregnant teen in Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.

Tatiana Sparks was standing near her Brownsville home on Dean Street and Howard Ave. in September 2017 when she was struck in the head by an errant bullet. Miraculously, both Sparks and the unborn baby survived the shooting.

Members of the NYPD and federal agents from the ATF tracked down the suspect, sources said, ending the nearly two-year search. He is now in police custody, and is set to appear in court Thursday.

Sparks, who loved ones have called a walking miracle, and her now-17-month-old son are happy and healthy, said family members.