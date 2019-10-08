An 81-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife, who don't speak English, were tied up and robbed of $100,000 after a fake FedEx delivery worker got inside then had a partner follow him. NBC New York’s Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know The man who police believe posed as a FedEx worker and robbed a Brooklyn family of more than $125,000 in cash and jewelry has been arrested

Santiago Mateo was arrested Tuesday and faces a slew of charges for the robbery where he allegedly tied up the Bay Ridge family

Two suspects tied up a 36-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man before the two bandits stole the cash and jewelry

The man who police believe posed as a FedEx worker and robbed a Brooklyn family of more than $125,000 in cash and jewelry has been arrested, according to the NYPD.

Santiago Mateo was arrested Tuesday and faces a slew of charges for the robbery where he allegedly tied up the Bay Ridge family, police said, including robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and criminal impersonation.

Surveillance video from the victims' security cameras showed the 53-year-old Mateo dressed as an apparent FedEx worker carrying a box and making his way up the stairs to the front door of the house around 3 p.m. on September 23.

Another video captures Mateo and an accomplice tying the hands and legs, as well as taping the mouths of the three victims who police described as a 36-year-old woman and her parents, a 75-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man.

NYPD: Fake FedEx Worker, Accomplice Tie Up, Rob Family of $100K+ in Cash and Jewelry

A man posing as a FedEx worker and an accomplice tied up a Brooklyn family and robbed them of more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry, police tell News 4. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

The duo had walkie-talkies, surveillance video shows. And, while one went upstairs, the other stayed with the family.

The suspect who went upstairs discovered a safe with cash and jewelry.

Gary Baxter, a neighbor, told News 4 he heard a loud noise, but didn’t know where it came from.

“I look around, I came around here and there’s this guy coming out of this door, pushing a big black box,” he recounted. “I observed – it’s a safe. He actually pushed a safe down the driveway!”

Baxter said he went after the suspects but they took off quickly in a blue Jeep. The other man seen in the surveillance video, as well as the getaway driver, are still at large.

Police, who continue investigating the incident, say the victims, who are restaurant owners and moved into their home just two years ago, were not seriously hurt.

"This report is deeply disturbing and we extend our sympathies to the family affected," FedEx said in a statement to News 4. The company said its cooperating with police to "determine the facts."