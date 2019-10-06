Suspect Arrested in NYC Subway Station Shooting Death: Cops

What to Know A man who allegedly shot another man to death inside a New York City subway station has been arrested, the NYPD said

Police responding to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Friday found James Cubille, 25, of the Bronx, inside the B and D subway station on the corner of East 167th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Cubille was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police on Sunday said they had arrested Rafael Hollis, 29, of the Bronx, in connection with Cubille's death.

The Daily News reported that the shooting stemmed from a fight, and that Cubille was shot in front of his son.

Hollis has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, the NYPD said.

His attorney information wasn't immediately available Sunday.