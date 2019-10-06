Suspect Arrested in NYC Subway Station Shooting Death: Cops - NBC New York
Suspect Arrested in NYC Subway Station Shooting Death: Cops

The shooting happened inside a subway station in the Bronx, police said

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Rafael Hollis.

    What to Know

    • A man who allegedly shot another man to death inside a New York City subway station has been arrested, the NYPD said

    • The shooting happened inside the B and D subway station at East 167th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx, police said

    • The Daily News reported that the shooting stemmed from a fight, and that the victim was shot in front of his son

    A man who allegedly shot another man to death inside a New York City subway station has been arrested, the NYPD said. 

    Police responding to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Friday found James Cubille, 25, of the Bronx, inside the B and D subway station on the corner of East 167th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to his torso. 

    Cubille was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

    Police on Sunday said they had arrested Rafael Hollis, 29, of the Bronx, in connection with Cubille's death. 

    The Daily News reported that the shooting stemmed from a fight, and that Cubille was shot in front of his son. 

    Hollis has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, the NYPD said. 

    His attorney information wasn't immediately available Sunday. 

