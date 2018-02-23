The third suspect in a violent home invasion that left a 91-year-old Brooklyn man dead and his 100-year-old wife running for her life has been arrested, authorities said. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

What to Know Howard Morris was arrested on murder charges in the Bedford-Stuyvesant break-in that left a 91-year-old dead.

Waldiman Thompson died in the Oct. 11 break in; Ethlin was able to escape and called 911.

Suzette Troutman and Dwayne Blackwood were previously arrested in the break-in

The third suspect in a violent home invasion that left a 91-year-old Brooklyn man dead and his 100-year-old wife running for her life has been arrested, authorities said.

Howard Morris was arrested on murder, assault and burglary charges Friday in the break-in at Waldiman and Ethlin Brumley Thompson's home in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Oct. 11. Dwayne Blackwood, 27, and the alleged mastermind of the attack that caused Waldiman Thompson to have a fatal heart attack, Suzette Troutman, were arrested last year.

Authorities said two masked suspects broke into the home of Thompson and his wife Ethlin Brumley Thompson, pulled pillowcases over their heads and tied them up, police said. The men then threatened to kill Ethlin if she wasn't quiet, according to court documents.

Ethlin Thompson was able to break free, escape and call 911 but when police arrived they found Waldiman Thompson unresponsive on the floor with a cord and sheet over his head, court documents say. He was pronounced dead after he arrived at Interfaith Medical Center.

Sources have said that Troutman knew the couple and had bought them a lockbox that was stolen from the home in the break-in.

Attorney information for Morris wasn't immediately available.