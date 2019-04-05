Suspect Arrested After Sparking Gun Scare at FIT: Sources - NBC New York
Suspect Arrested After Sparking Gun Scare at FIT: Sources

By Marc Santia

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    News 4/Wale Aliyu
    The Fashion Institute of Technology.

    A suspect was arrested in connection with a gun scare that sent the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan into lockdown Friday, law enforcement sources said.

    The school school sent out an email to students around 6:30 p.m. saying that a "shelter in place is in effect" due to an "unspecified threat."

    Law enforcement sources said the suspect that caused the scare was arrested at a nearby Barnes and Noble. The weapon is believed to be a pellet gun, according to the sources.

    The NYPD confirmed that there is no active threat in the area.

    Several social media users reported hiding in classrooms at the school during the lockdown.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

