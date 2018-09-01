More FDNY vehicles have been hit hate messages in Washington Heights. Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know A suspect has been arrested in connection with swastikas and hateful graffiti scrawled on ambulances in Manhattan

The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights

Swastikas and hate graffiti were found on ambulances in Washington Heights on two different days in August

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the swastikas and hateful graffiti found scrawled on ambulances in Manhattan, police said.

The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the arrest.

Police had been searching for a man who was seen drawing swastikas and writing phrases like “Nazi Pigs” on five ambulances at an EMS station in Washington Heights on Aug. 26.

On Friday, four more ambulances and a firehouse door at Engine 93 in Washington Heights were found vandalized with swastikas and the words “rapist” and “Nazi.”

Police on Friday said they believed the same person carried out both acts of vandalism.